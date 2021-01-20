‘Lost And Found’: Memes Flood Twitter After Jack Ma Reappears In Public After Months

China's highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, who had mysteriously ‘disappeared’ for months has resurfaced.
He posted a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire's future.
Ma can be seen addressing rural teachers as part of one of his charity foundation’s initiatives. However, he made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators.
Well, this did not go well with the netizens and they flooded Twitter with memes. Check out!
Jack Ma made his first public appearance after three months ,— Oye_Chirag (@ChiragOye) January 20, 2021
People be like : pic.twitter.com/tXyaEx9GSK
#JackMa makes his 1st appearence after 3 months— Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile Chinese govt. pic.twitter.com/m27vLRwuWN
Mera paas Ma hai— KN Vaidyanathan (@KNVaidy) January 5, 2021
Has a whole new connotation#JackMa
LOST & FOUND. Once Jack ma was Lost, now he is Found #jackmamissing— Santanu B. (@shan_calcutta) January 20, 2021
Jack ki ma, now that he is back!#JackMa pic.twitter.com/mKNPoCVjO5— phoebe buffetðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@SchruteBalaji) January 20, 2021
#JackMa made appearance after missing for months pic.twitter.com/lW6A6UTJBc— à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾ (@Vritika385) January 20, 2021
#JackMa— Rohit D. KotrungeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ® (@Nyctophile_14) January 20, 2021
Jack Ma appeared after three months since October.....
Meanwhile people :- pic.twitter.com/iOe7aaUOVM
Jack Ma is a Chinese business tycoon and the founder of China’s biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. He founded Alibaba Group in 1999 when China had few internet users. Online payments service Alipay launched five years later before regulators said such businesses would be allowed.
Ma is a stern critic of the Chinese government, he had come under the glare of the authorities in connection to an anti-monopoly investigation.
