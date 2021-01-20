‘Lost And Found’: Memes Flood Twitter After Jack Ma Reappears In Public After Months

January 20, 2021
Corona
Jack Ma is a Chinese business tycoon and the founder of China’s biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T16:30:24+05:30

China's highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, who had mysteriously ‘disappeared’ for months has resurfaced.

He posted a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire's future.

Ma can be seen addressing rural teachers as part of one of his charity foundation’s initiatives. However, he made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators. 

Jack Ma is a Chinese business tycoon and the founder of China’s biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. He founded Alibaba Group in 1999 when China had few internet users. Online payments service Alipay launched five years later before regulators said such businesses would be allowed.

Ma is a stern critic of the Chinese government, he had come under the glare of the authorities in connection to an anti-monopoly investigation.

