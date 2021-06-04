June 04, 2021
Gunmen Kill 2 Pakistani Policemen Overnight In Islamabad

Officers launches search efforts to arrest Gunmen who killed two policemen during patrolling in Islamabad, Pakistan

Associated Press (AP) 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:55 pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack on 2 policemen, and ordered a probe.
AP/PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-06-04T13:55:34+05:30
Gunmen shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential area in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, the interior minister and police said Friday.

No one claimed responsibility for the Thursday night attack in the Shamas Colony neighbourhood. Previous such attacks in Islamabad and elsewhere have been claimed by domestic militant groups like the Pakistani Taliban. According to a police statement, officers have launched search efforts to arrest the killers.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack, and ordered a probe.

In a video statement, he said such attacks were increasing and efforts were underway to make Islamabad a “safe zone." The capital shares a border with the populous Punjab province, as well as the country's northwest passage to Afghanistan. 

