Zoo Employee Lands In Hospital After Camel Nips His Face

According to police, a 54-year-old man has been hospitalised in North Germany, after a camel bites him in the face. An employee at the Perleberg Zoo, the man was cleaning the enclosure and feeding the animals when one of the camels suddenly turn violent and bit the man.

The police have categorised his injuries as "serious" and have informed that the man is being treated in a local hospital. The zoo, however, has been closed due to the pandemic.

With PTI inputs

