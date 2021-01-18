January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Zoo Employee Lands In Hospital After Camel Nips His Face

Zoo Employee Lands In Hospital After Camel Nips His Face

An employee working at the Perleberg Zoo in Germany has been hospitalised after a camel bites him in the face

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Zoo Employee Lands In Hospital After Camel Nips His Face
Representational image of camel
Outlook Traveller
Zoo Employee Lands In Hospital After Camel Nips His Face
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T21:57:39+05:30

According to police, a 54-year-old man has been hospitalised in North Germany, after a camel bites him in the face. An employee at the Perleberg Zoo, the man was cleaning the enclosure and feeding the animals when one of the camels suddenly turn violent and bit the man.

The police have categorised his injuries as "serious" and have informed that the man is being treated in a local hospital. The zoo, however, has been closed due to the pandemic.

With PTI inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Catastrophic Moral Failure: WHO Chief Condemns Vaccine Profiteering

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Germany Zoological & Conservation Parks Animal attack International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos