Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed In Shootout At Tulum Resort

The fight was between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area. On Wednesday night, the shooting broke out at a street-side eatery.

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed In Shootout At Tulum Resort
Representational Image

Trending

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed In Shootout At Tulum Resort
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T16:03:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 4:03 pm

 Two foreigners, including one from India, were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities said one of the dead women was from Germany and the other from India. The three wounded included two Germans and a tourist from the Netherlands.

The shooting broke out Wednesday night at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum's main strip.

The fight was between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said in a statement. The tourists were apparently dining at the restaurant and may have been caught in the crossfire.

One woman died at the scene and the other in a hospital. One of the aggressors, who was also wounded, was subsequently arrested. There was no immediate word on the condition of the wounded tourists.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tulum has experienced growing pains moving from laid back beach retreat to major international destination. It had long been spared the violence seen sporadically in larger Cancun and Playa del Carmen farther up the coast.

But in June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pinned its hopes on Tulum, where it has announced plans to build an international airport and a stop for the Maya train, which will run in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula.

But Quintana Roo state, where beach resorts like Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, has been plagued by both violence and corruption.

In 2019, authorities said a dispute over street-level drug dealing was also the apparent motive behind a bar shooting that left seven men dead in the nearby resort of Playa del Carmen.

In a scene similar to the Tulum attack, two gunmen armed with .38 caliber pistols burst into a nightclub in the 2019 attack and opened fire on their rivals.

Several drug cartels operate in the state, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market and as a landing spot for drug shipments.

But corruption has also been a problem, and on Thursday federal health authorities said they were removing state officials from their duties in inspecting medical facilities, after it emerged that state inspectors had been shaking down firms that run COVID-19 testing sites and labs for bribes.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mexico City Shootout Indian Woman Germany Drug International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Famed Chinese Pianist Li Yundi Named In Prostitution Case

US 'Committed' To Defend Taiwan If Attacked By China: Joe Biden

US Lawmakers Put India, China In Same List For Alleged Atrocities Against Muslims In New Bill

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There

US Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask In Grocery Store Convicted For Trespassing

US Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask In Grocery Store Convicted For Trespassing

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have won one and lost one in their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games while India emerged victorious in both their matches ahead of the crucial tie.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement