With Grand Mufti Of Syria, Mehbooba Mufti Discusses How To Weed Out Cult Of Violence From Muslim Society

The Grand Mufti of Syria, Dr. Ahmad Bader Eddin Mohammad Adib Hassoun called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here today.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed several issues confronting the Muslim ummah (Muslim world) and the need to weed out the cult of violence from the Muslim society. According to official spokesman they also underscored the need for inculcating values of peace, tolerance and coexistence among the younger generation.

The two leaders also exchanged ideas on education, social system, history and welfare of the Muslim ummah and the need for an effective inter faith communication to spread the message of Islam.

Mehbooba Mufti informed Dr. Adib Hassoun of various socio developmental initiatives undertaken by her Government in the State including the education and empowerment of women.

The Chief Minister invited the Grand Mufti and his delegation to visit the State again for exhaustive sessions with the ulema, local religious scholars and academicians.

The Grand Mufti informed the Chief Minister that he was happy to meet her and know about her views on the subjects discussed. “You are a role model for the Muslim world and Syrian women would take an inspiration from your personality”, he told the Chief Minister while extending an invitation to her to visit Syria.

The visit of the Syrian Grand Mufti has been coordinated by Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

Ambassador of Syria to India, Dr. Riad Abbas; Advisor in Syrian Embassy, Nazen Nasri and other officials of Syrian Embassy besides Regional Director, ICCR, Balwant Thakur accompanied the Grand Mufti during the visit.