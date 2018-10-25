West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Retires From International Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old player will, however, continue to play T-20 franchise cricket around the world.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career," Bravo said in his statement announcing retirement.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players, " he added.

Bravo is regarded as one of the most gifted all-rounders the game has seen, bravo made his international debut in 2004, and played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is. helast lastplayed an international match, a T20I match, more than two years ago against Pakistan in September 2016.

He last played Test in 2010, then became one of the many 'so called' West Indian mercenaries plying their trades in various t20 leagues around the world. he was one integral part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. the 35-year-old was effective with both bat and balls and cab win matches single-handedly. he can score quick runs and was devastatingly deceptive with his slower deliveries.

He last played an ODI match four years ago against India, in that infamous series which witnessed the windows leave mid-tour.

In an illustrious career, he scored 2200 runs at an average of 31.42 in Tests, with three centuries, and took 86 wickets at 39.83. In ODIs, he scored 2968 runs at 25.36, with a strike-rate of 82.30, while also taking 199 wickets at 29.51.

(With inputs from agencies)