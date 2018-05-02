Violence At Aligarh Muslim University After BJP MP Demanded Removal Of Jinnah Portrait From Student’s Union Office

Police today lobbed teargas shells to disperse Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students demanding the arrest of protesters who had barged into the campus, shouting slogans over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which hangs at the student union office.

District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said two two youths were injured in the police action.

Earlier, members of a right-wing organisation had briefly clashed with Aligarh Muslim University students and entered the campus.

They were then taken away to a police station from where they were later "rescued" by other protesters, AMU student union members said.

The protesters were agitated over the portrait of the Pakistan founder which a local BJP MP wanted removed.