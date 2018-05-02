The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 May 2018 Last Updated at 6:56 pm National

Violence At Aligarh Muslim University After BJP MP Demanded Removal Of Jinnah Portrait From Student’s Union Office

Outlook Web Bureau
Violence At Aligarh Muslim University After BJP MP Demanded Removal Of Jinnah Portrait From Student’s Union Office
File Photo
Violence At Aligarh Muslim University After BJP MP Demanded Removal Of Jinnah Portrait From Student’s Union Office
outlookindia.com
2018-05-02T18:58:55+0530

Police today lobbed teargas shells to disperse Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students demanding the arrest of protesters who had barged into the campus, shouting slogans over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which hangs at the student union office.

 District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said two two youths were injured in the police action.

Earlier, members of a right-wing organisation had briefly clashed with Aligarh Muslim University students and entered the campus.

Advertisement opens in new window

They were then taken away to a police station from where they were later "rescued" by other protesters, AMU student union members said.

The protesters were agitated over the portrait of the Pakistan founder which a local BJP MP wanted removed.  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Muhammad Ali Jinnah Aligarh BJP BJP and Muslims Muslims Students National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Moves EC, Accuses Congress of Playing Communal Card In Karnataka Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters