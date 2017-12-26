Uttar Pradesh Health Centre Conducts Eye Surgery Of 32 Patients Under Torchlight

A community health centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district conducted eye operations of 32 patients under torchlight on Monday night risking their eye sight, forcing the state Health minister to remove the Chief Medical Officer.

The health centre at Nawabganj did not have adequate facilities or electricity. Reports said the patients, who were referred by an NGO, were made to lie on the floor for hours without blankets or mattresses despite extreme cold.

Advertisement opens in new window

Several of the patients, brought from Kanpur for free eye surgery by the NGO Jagdamba Sewa Samiti, also complained of severe itching in their eyes after the surgery.

Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh removes Chief Medical Officer of Unnao after eye operations of 32 patients in Community Health Center of Nawabganj were done under torchlight yesterday. The patients were later made to lie down on the floor, were referred by a Kanpur based NGO pic.twitter.com/Mt4VI5gNVT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, when the patients complained of severe itching in their eyes, all of them were hurriedly sent off in the morning without informing the district authorities.

Advertisement opens in new window <script language="javascript" src="https://adnet.affinity.com/addyn/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=700;target=_blank;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group];rdclick="></script><noscript><a href="https://adnet.affinity.com/adlink/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="https://adnet.affinity.com/adserv/3.0/5359.1/4742264/0/170/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="300" height="250"></a></noscript>

The report says that there was no electricity supply at the hospital during the night and the generator was not operated apparently to keep the cost under control.

Acting district magistrate ordered a probe into the matter. Later in the day, ANI reported that Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh removed Chief Medical Officer of Unnao.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the state, Chief Medical of Meerut today ordered an inquiry into the reports that a state-run Medical College ferried liquor and Russian belly dancers in an ambulance for its silver jubilee function.

The incident was captured on camera where the video footage shows an ambulance with registration number UP 15 CT 2860 loaded with cartons of liquor parked in the premises. Bar tenders, including women in Christmas caps, are seen serving drinks to doctors, who later danced on popular tunes, reported India Today.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meerut: Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van, Belly dance performance at alumni function of state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college (25.12.17) pic.twitter.com/MQSBEpUpfG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

“I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, said Rajkumar, CMO, Meerut, reported ANI.