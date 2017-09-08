The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:36 pm National

Uttar Pradesh Government Transfers 36 IAS Officers

Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as the new Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner.
Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Government Transfers 36 IAS Officers
FILE PHOTO/PTI
Uttar Pradesh Government Transfers 36 IAS Officers
outlookindia.com
2017-09-08T12:38:02+0530

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 36 IAS officers, appointing Anup Chandra Pandey as the new Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner.

Prominent among those transferred included Member Judicial (Revenue Board) Lalit Verma, who has been made Additional Chief Secretary General Administration, while Alok Tandon who was on wait list has been made CEO Noida and MD Noida Metro Corporation.

According to the transfer order released by the government last night, while Pandey will be new IIDC, CEO- Greater Noida Shailesh Krishna was appointed as Director General Deen Dayal Upadhaya State Administration and Management Academy.

Advertisement opens in new window

Principal Secretary Agriculture Rajnish Gupta has been shunted as member judicial, Revenue Board, Allahabad while CEO Noida Amit Mohan Prasad will be new Principal Secretary Agriculture.

Sanjiv Kumar Mittal in wait list has been made Principal Secretary Finance and Finance Commissioner, Vice Chairman Agra Development Authority Ritu Maheshwari has been made DM Ghaziabad.

DM Mainpuri Yashwant Rao has been posted as Registrar Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University while DM Ghazipur Sanjay Kumar Khatri has been made DM Raebareli, it said.

Special Secretary IIDC, Monika Rani has been made DM Farukhabad, while Alok Kumar Pandey who was in wait list has been made Special Secretary IIDC and NRI Department.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Civil Services - IAS etc Bureaucracy National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Salman Khan Inaugurates Driving School In Dubai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters