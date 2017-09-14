UP Govt Transfers 13 IPS Officers

The Uttar Pradesh government today transferred 13 IPS officers, appointing Nasir Kamal, who was on study leave, as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO).

According to a list released by the Home department, ADG (Personnel) Aditya Mishra has been posted as the ADG (Dial 100) and ADG (Training) D L Ratnam as ADG of State Human Rights Commission.

Others who were transferred included Raja Srivastava, who returned from central deputation as IG Agra zone, and DIG (Special Task Force) Manoj Tiwari, who has been appointed as DIG Personnel, DGP headquarters.

(PTI)