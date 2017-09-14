The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:33 pm National

UP Govt Transfers 13 IPS Officers

Outlook Web Bureau
UP Govt Transfers 13 IPS Officers
File Photo
UP Govt Transfers 13 IPS Officers
outlookindia.com
2017-09-14T19:35:46+0530

The Uttar Pradesh government today transferred 13 IPS officers, appointing Nasir Kamal, who was on study leave, as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO).

According to a list released by the Home department, ADG (Personnel) Aditya Mishra has been posted as the ADG (Dial 100) and ADG (Training) D L Ratnam as ADG of State Human Rights Commission.

Others who were transferred included Raja Srivastava, who returned from central deputation as IG Agra zone, and DIG (Special Task Force) Manoj Tiwari, who has been appointed as DIG Personnel, DGP headquarters.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Civil Services - IAS etc National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 12 Tamil Nadu In Top 'Swachh' Institutes, Delhi Fails To Make The Cut
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters