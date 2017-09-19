UP: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gangraped For 10 Days, Forced To Eat Meat

A teenage girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for 10 days at Bedia village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family on Monday, the 17-year-old girl was picked up by four persons and taken to a secluded place where they raped her for days.

The victim was then left by the accused near her village, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against Saleem, Aslam, Akram and Ayub in the case, Circle Officer Mohammed Rizwan said.

Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, he said.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl told the police that she was kidnapped by youths when she was waiting for a bus to meet her maternal uncle, who stays in Kukra village in New Mandi area on September 6.

The men offered her a lift. As soon as she entered the car, the youths allegedly pointed a gun at her and covered her eyes with a black strip.

During her confinement, she said the youths also made her consume meat and even exerted pressure on her to change her religion.

(With ANI inputs)