UIDAI Launches <em>mAadhar</em> App For Android, Here's All You Need To Know

(UIDAI) has launched 'mAadhaar app', giving a further boost to the government's Digital India initiative.

Download #mAadhaar from https://t.co/6o4DdtWs3B on any android phone running on Android 5.0 & up. Registered Mob. No. required to sign-up. pic.twitter.com/J60Q5vC7M2 Advertisement opens in new window July 19, 2017

The UIDAI announced the launch of the app via its verified Twitter account. "mAadhaar App for Android Launched by UIDAI, Lets You Carry Aadhaar on Smartphone #AadhaarInNews," says UIDAI's Tweet.

So far the 'mAadhaar' app is available only to Android users, who can download it from Google Play store. The app can run on any Android smartphones running Android 5.0 version or above. Also, users need to use their registered mobile number to sign-up for the app. Using the registered mobile number is mandatory.

Some of the key features of the 'mAadhaar app' are:

* The mAadhar app aims to let users carry their Aadhaar identity on their smartphones.

* UIDAI claims that the app allows users to block their biometric data anytime, anywhere.

* Users can also view and share their Aadhaar profile via QR code.

* The app enables users to share their eKYC information with any service provider, anywhere.

Advertisement opens in new window

* The all-new mAadhaar app supports 'T-OTP generation' (Time-based One-Time Password) feature that can be used instead of SMS-based OTP.

* mAadhar app is currently in beta version.

In a bid to eliminate fake or multiple PANs (Permanent Account Number) held by the same person from the system, the government has made it mandatory to link the 12-digit Aadhaar number with the 10-digit alpha-numeric PAN+ from July 1. The Narendra Modi government has also made it compulsory for citizens to link Aadhaar with their bank accounts by December 31, 2017, failing which the accounts will no longer be operational.

(With TOI Inputs)