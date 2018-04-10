Two Army Men Killed In Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Two Army soliders were killed in an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian armies along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu.





According to Jammu based defence PRO the "Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars" on Monday night in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LC).





"Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.





However, in the exchange of fire, Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries", the spokesman said.





Rifleman Vinod Singh, 24, belonged to Akhnoor area of Jammu while rifleman Jaki Sharma, 30, was from , Hiranagar Jammu.