Tushar Mehta Appointed As Solicitor General Of India

The post of the second highest ranking law officer of the country, had been lying vacant since October 20, 2017 after the resignation of Ranjit Kumar.

10 October 2018
Tushar Mehta was appointed Solicitor General of India on Wednesday.
Senior advocate Tushar Mehta was on Wednesday appointed the Solicitor General of India, the second highest ranking law officer, almost a year after the post fell vacant, according to an official order.

Mehta is at present the Additional Solicitor General.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Mehta, senior advocate, as the Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office for a period till 30.06.2020," the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Attorney General of India is the top most law officer of the country.

The post of the Solicitor General fell vacant after Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post in October last year.

