T R Zeliang Sworn-in As New Nagaland Chief Minister,

TR Zeliang has been sworn as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor PB Acharya.

Earlier today, former chief minister Shurhozelie failed to appear for face a floor test at a special session of the state assembly after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea to stay the Governor's directive to him to seek a trust vote.

Governor P B Acharya yesterday directed Speaker Imtiwapang to summon an emergent special session of the state assembly at 9.30 am today for the chief minister, who is facing a rebellion from his party MLAs, to seek the confidence vote.

T R Zeliang, leader of the rebel NPF MLAs, was present in the House along with his followers.

Governor Acharya had on July 11 and July 13 directed Liezietsu, who is facing rebellion by 43 ruling NPF MLAs led by Zeliang demanding change of leadership in the present House of 59, to seek vote of confidence on or before July 15.

Zeliang, who was forced out of office in February following large-scale protests over holding of urban local bodies election with 33 per cent reservation for women, had staked claim to form the government saying he had majority support in the House.

(With inputs from PTI)