Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

From Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ Ft. Nikhita Gandhi to ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, here are the Top 10 Hindi-pop hits of 2021.

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021
While many Bollywood songs made to the top this year, here are the top ten Hindi-pop songs of 2021.

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021
2021-12-20T23:28:51+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:28 pm


2021 was a great year for music, especially in India which saw breakthrough of many new artists, who made a big name for themselves in the popular circuit, and the big names, strengthened their position as popstars with the release of their music this year. We take a look at Top 10 Hindi Pop hits that dominated airwaves, streaming platforms and of course playlists as well. 

Ranjha 

A beautiful powerful love bad that talks about the bittersweet feeling, when lovers wish each other good bye. Sung powerfully, by B Praak and Jasleen Royal, ‘Ranjha’, picturised on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and was also featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts!    

 

Raataan Lambiyan 

Another powerful song from ‘Shershah’, ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ is a beautiful romantic song, that is about the pain of missing the beloved, and how it gets heightened, especially during the night. Sung beautifully by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal was one of the most streamed songs across different platforms, this year.  

 

Nadiyon Paar 

A remake of the 2008 song ‘Let The Music Play’, Nadiyon Paar picturised on Janhvi Kapoor in the film ‘Roohi’, was released early on this year, which went on to become a dance anthem of 2021!  

 

Param Sundari 

The song picturised on Kriti Sananon for the Netflix film ‘Mimi’, was easily one of the biggest numbers to have released this year. Composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, ‘Param Sundari’ dominated the airwaves this year.  

 

Tum Aaogey 

A beautiful pop ballad, composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by his younger brother Armaan Malik, ‘Tum Aaogey’, picturised on Akshay Kumar for the film ‘BellBottom’ became one of the top romantic anthems this year. 

 

Lover
An out-and-out pop number, ‘Lover’ was one of the many  tracks from Diljit Dosanjh’s album ‘Moonshine Era’. That was appreciated by the masses. Sonically, a mix of RnB, with 80s classic synth-pop sounds, Lover is easily one of the best pop hits to have released this year.  

 

 

Lut Gaye  

 Another hit featuring the likes of Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal. The romantic number was a bit hit, and was one of the most streamed songs across different digital platforms, this year.  

 

Jugnu  

Badshah has reinvented himself, this year with several pop hits released this year. Paani Paani was another big hit, but perhaps the biggest hit will remain this disco-pop banger by Badshah, featuring Nikita Gandhi, that not just dominated the streaming platforms, but was a big hit on Insta reels as well.  

 

Rait Zara Si  

Another song composed By AR Rahman, for the upcoming film, that has become a big rage amongst the listeners, within days of its release. A beautiful, soulful romantic singly, sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupathi is easily one of the best romantic songs to have released this year. 

 

Famous  

Another pop single, by Arjun Kanungo that was popular this year was ‘Famous’ with its electro pop meets rnb sensibilities. Arjun Kanungo only strengthened his position as an independent singer-songwriter in the Hindi-Pop industry, who hasn’t really relied on Bollywood to sustain themselves, and has done incredibly well.

 

Samarth Goyal Mumbai Art & Entertainment
