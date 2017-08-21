Three Newborns Die In Govt Hospital In Raipur Due To Drop In Oxygen Supply

Three newborns undergoing treatment at state-run B.R. Ambedkar hospital in Raipur have died after an alleged drop in oxygen pressure.

It is reported that the operator who is in-charge of the oxygen supply was in an inebriated state while on duty and has been subsequently suspended.

Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered a probe into the death of the children, reported news agency ANI.

The hospital however, has refused to cite lack of oxygen as reason for their deaths.

Officials told News18 that the babies did not die because of a shortage of oxygen. They alleged that the operator, Ravi Chandra, was drunk and did not release the gas in the emergency and nursing wards.

According to the report, the operator Ravi Chandra slept during inspection due to which oxygen supply in the emergency ward was turned off killing three children surviving on ventilators.

The incident is a disturbing reminder of the Gorakhpur tragedy when more than 60 children lost their lives in state-run BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, allegedly because of lack of oxygen supply. The state government however, stood by its claims that the children died due to encephalitis.

