14 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:58 pm National Terror Funding

Terror Funding: Separatist Leader Geelani's Son-In-Law, 3 Others Sent To Judicial Custody

The court's order came after the NIA submitted that they were not required for further interrogation.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-14T14:59:12+0530

Four Kashmiri separatists, including the son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, were sent to judicial custody today by a Delhi court in alleged terror funding case.

Duty magistrate Pankaj Sharma sent Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, popularly known as Altaf Fantoosh, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Nayeem Khan to jail for 14 days.

The court's order came after the NIA submitted that they were not required for further interrogation.

The agency had arrested seven persons on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest.

The other three separatist leaders -- Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Mohamad Akbar Khanday -- were sent to the judicial custody till September 1.

The money was being raised to fund separatist and terror activities in restive Jammu and Kashmir, NIA had alleged, claiming that the accused were waging war against the country and were involved in various offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It had also alleged that the accused were involved in creating unrest by way of anti-India demonstrations and bandhs, which were done on their and others' instructions.

Shah was in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had put him under preventive detention immediately after Eid last month.

Geelani's close aides, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat spokesman Ayaz Akbar and Peer Saifullah, were arrested by the NIA from the Valley.

The National Investigation agency (NIA) on August 8 questioned Geelani's sons Nayeem and Naseem in the similar matter.

The NIA registered the case on 30 May, accusing separatist and secessionist leaders of being involved with terrorist groups.

The case was registered over raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case also included causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

 

With Agency Inputs

