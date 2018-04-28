Telangana's Durishetty Anudeep, An IRS Officer, Tops Civil Services Exam 2017

Indian Revenue Service officer Durishetty Anudeep has topped the coveted civil services 2017 examination whose results were announced on Friday, breaking a three-year streak of female candidates bagging the top spot.

Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta stood second and third respectively, the Union Public Service Commission announced on Friday.

Anudeep, an IRS officer (Customs and Central Excise cadre) is posted as an assistant commissioner in Hyderabad.

"It was not an easy journey. I am thankful to all the people who have supported me. I am really happy," he said.

Anudeep hails from Metpally in Telangana. He cleared the examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

An OBC candidate, Anudeep has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani.

"We are very happy about our son acing the Civil Services 2017," Anudeep's father Manohar said in Karim Nagar in Telanagana.

"Anudeep got the IRS in his second attempt. Now he is working as a Commissioner, GST, in Hyderabad", Manohar, who works as an assistant engineer at Mallapur in Jagtial district, said.

"We cried a lot when we heard the news over the phone from our son," Anudeep's mother Jyothi.

Anu Kumari, the topper among the female candidates, has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from the Delhi University and has done an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.

A total of 990 candidates -- 750 men and 240 women -- have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central government services, UPSC said in a statement here.

Of the candidates recommended for appointment, 476 are from the general category, 275 from OBC, 165 from scheduled caste and 74 from scheduled tribes category.

"The recommended candidates also include 29 physically disabled persons (9 orthopedically handicapped; 8 visually challenged and 12 hearing impaired)," it said.

Saumya Sharma, a physically disabled candidate, with hearing impairment, secured an overall ninth rank, the UPSC said.

Nandini K R, Tina Dabi and Ira Singhal had topped the civil services 2016, 2015 and 2014 examinations respectively.

A total of 1,058 vacancies were to be filled through Civil Services Examination, 2017 which include 29 vacancies for physically handicapped candidates, the statement said.

"Result of two candidates has been withheld," it said.

Among the top 25 candidates, 17 are men and 8 women.

"The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (Mains) examination held in October-November, 2017. Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April, 2018," it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases— preliminary, main and personality test or interview— to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

