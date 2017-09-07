Supreme Court Tells WhatsApp,Facebook To Give Details Of User Data It Shared With Third Parties

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Facebook and WhatsApp to file a detailed affidavit on their data sharing policy within four weeks.

The apex court also asked Facebook and WhatsApp to give assurance that they won't transfer data of consumers to the third party.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra did not pass an order but directed WhatsApp to file an affidavit giving details of what user data it shared with third parties and other entities within four weeks.

On 25 August 2016, WhatsApp sent a notification to its users, asking them to accept recent changes in its terms and conditions. Many users agreed without checking the changes, and with that, unintentionally allowed WhatsApp to pass information about them to its parent Facebook for commercial use.

WhatApp’s new privacy policy allows it to collect and share information about its users with Facebook and all its group companies for the purpose of commercial advertising and marketing on its platform.

However, the bench has given a four weeks time to both the social media platforms and have asked them to submit the reports.The matter has been fixed for further hearing till November 28.

