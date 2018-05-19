The Website
19 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:54 am National

Supreme Court Orders Live Telecast of Floor Test At Karnataka Assembly

Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court Orders Live Telecast of Floor Test At Karnataka Assembly
Supreme Court Orders Live Telecast of Floor Test At Karnataka Assembly
outlookindia.com
2018-05-19T11:58:40+0530

The Supreme Court today ordered live streaming of the floor test at Karnataka Assembly for Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the House.

"Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure transparency in the proceedings,"a bench comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said.

The bench said secretary of the Legislative Assembly will record the proceedings of the House.

It said that several local channels will be provided the live feed of the proceedings so that they can also be in a position to telecast simultaneously.

The bench termed as "fair" the suggestion of Karnataka governor's counsel that the floor test be telecast live.

(Agency Inputs)

