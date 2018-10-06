﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sultan of Johor Cup: Favourites India Take On Hosts Malaysia Today

Sultan of Johor Cup: Favourites India Take On Hosts Malaysia Today

India, two-time winners in 2013 and 2014, settled for bronze medal last year.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
Sultan of Johor Cup: Favourites India Take On Hosts Malaysia Today
Courtesy: Hockey India
Sultan of Johor Cup: Favourites India Take On Hosts Malaysia Today
outlookindia.com
2018-10-06T12:14:52+0530
Related Stories

Favourites India will take on hosts Malaysia in their first match of the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup junior hockey tournament at Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Saturday.

India, two-time winners in 2013 and 2014, settled for bronze medal last year. This time, the team led by the talented Mandeep Mor will go for the gold medal, and a winning start in the six-team tournament will be crucial.

"It is always important to begin the tournament with a win as it boosts the confidence and motivates the team to build on their performance as the event progresses," said coach Jude Felix.

"But having said that, many players will also be playing their first international match and they must shake off the initial jitters to play their natural game."

In the previous edition, India had beaten Malaysia 2-1 in a closely fought round-robin match.

But in the bronze medal clash, India had improved their performance by leaps and bounds to beat the hosts convincingly by a 4-0 margin.

"Playing the hosts in the first match is never easy because of the home support. But I am confident if these boys play their natural game, we should do well," said a confident Felix.

After Malaysia, India will play New Zealand on Sunday and Japan on October 9 before clashing with defending champions Australia on October 10 and Great Britain on October 12.

"According to me it's never about who we play but how well we play and we will go into the tournament with the mindset to play our best hockey," Felix said.

"We have prepared well for this tournament and the players are certainly looking forward to the first match, from there on we will take one match at a time," he added.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malaysia Hockey Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 15 Injured As Minibus Falls Into Gorge Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters