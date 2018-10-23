Stop Illegal Mining In Aravalli Hills Within 48 Hours: SC To Rajasthan Govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass this order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".

The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area.

The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills.

Earlier on February 28, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report had highlighted rampant unlawful mining and gross violations in the desert state, including flouting of Supreme Court orders pertaining to the Aravalli hills.

Rajasthan has a rich reserve of copper, lead, zinc, rock phosphate, soapstone, silica sand, limestone, marble and gypsum, and most of these minerals are found in the Aravalli mountain range.

The audit also castigated authorities claiming there was inadequate follow up of illegal mining cases, lack of deterrence due to delay in issuing of notices and non-implementation of policy measures.

Meanwhile, On April 27, the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has asked the Haryana Government to address environmental concerns raised by various quarters in the state's sub-regional plan.

The NCRPB, chaired by Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath, held a detailed meeting recently addressing the concerns of the PMO, the Environment Ministry and the Delhi Government. Haryana Chief Minister B S Hooda was also present in the meeting.



The Haryana Government was asked in the meeting to address concerns raised over allowing construction activities in the NCZ before finalising and officially notifying its sub-regional plan.

