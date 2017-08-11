Stalked For Months, 17-Year-Old UP Girl, Who Wanted To Become Air Hostess, Killed On Way To School

After completing her Class 12 examinations next year, Ragini Dubey, 17, wanted to achieve her dream – to become an air hostess. According to her parents, she gave a lot of importance to learning to speak and write in English. Her parents too supported her.

But all their dreams were shattered in one go after their daughter was found murdered on Tuesday after being allegedly stalked for around six months.

Advertisement opens in new window

Aditya Tiwari, 22, and his father Kripa Shankar Tiwari, who is a village pradhan, were arrested in connection with the murder of Ragini. She was on her way to school with her younger sister Siya, 13, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. Three others are absconding.

The police said Aditya claimed he and Ragini Dubey were in a relationship and killed her on suspicion of being close to someone else, reported The Indian Express.

Denying Aditya’s claim, Neha told the newspaper that he was rather harassing Ragini for the last six months. She also said their parents had even complained to Aditya’s father on this.

“Whenever we used to complain to pradhan Kripa Shankar Tiwari about his son’s deeds, he would stop troubling her for few days and then start over,” she said, adding that “she never had any kind of relationship with him”.

Advertisement opens in new window

"On Raksha Bandhan, when she was harassed yet again, we finally threatened to go to the police. The village head folded his hands and requested us to give one more chance," Neha told NDTV.

'On Kripa Shankar Tiwari assurance, Ragini had left for school on Tuesday morning, but never came back,” Neha told The Indian Express.

Around 7.30 am on Tuesday, when Ragini and her younger sister were on their way to school, the accused and his friends stopped the girl. “The accused pushed Siya away, caught Ragini and slit her throat with a knife. As she fell on ground bleeding profusely, the assailants escaped,” Brijesh Kumar Shukla,SHO of the Bansdeeh Road police station, told the newspaper.

Stalking cases across the country have increased over the last three years across the country, government said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Advertisement opens in new window

As per the data, 7132 cases of stalking were registered in 2016, 6266 cases in 2015 and 4699 cases in 2014.

While 8620 people were arrested and 481 convicted for stalking related crimes in 2016; in 2015, 6694 people were arrested while 473 convicted for the crime.