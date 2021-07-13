July 13, 2021
Yashpal Sharma's Death Leaves Cricket Fraternity Shocked, Devastated

Sharma, played 37 Test, 42 ODIs and 160 first class matches and also remained national selector

Outlook Web Desk 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:34 pm
Yashpal Sharma standing next to current Indian coach Ravi Shastri during the 1983 World Cup winning squad's felicitation by President Giani Zail Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@RBArchive)
India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in New Delhi. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. (More Cricket News)

As soon as the news broke, the twitter was flooded with tributes to the former India player who also remained selector for the national team. Sharma, played 37 Test, 42 ODIs and 160 first class matches. He was the second-highest run-getter for India at the 1983 World Cup.

VVS Laxman, former India cricketer lead the tribute.

Laxman posted, “Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shanti”

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also paid tribute to Yashpal.

“Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma,” Prasad said.

Harsha Bhogle also took to twitter to send his condolences to the family.

“Oh dear, so sorry to hear of the death of Yashpal Sharma who played such a big part in one of Indian cricket's most glorious hours #WorldCup1983. Too early to go. Condolences to his family,” Bhogle said.

Check out the 1983 World Cup winning team being felicitated by then, President Giani Zail Singh.

Sachin Tendulkar also took to twitter to send his condolences.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered," Sachin said.

Sports minister Anurag Thaakur also tweeted.

"Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma," Thakur said.

Kris Srikkanth said, "Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup!"

Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends, said Anil Kumble.

