Women's T20 World Cup: 15-Member Indian Team Announced, Richa Ghosh Only New Face

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Sunday picked a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from 21st February - 8th March 2020. (More Cricket News)

Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh is the only new face in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad. Richa has been rewarded for her exploits in the recent women's Challenger Trophy, scoring 36 off 26 balls in one of the games with four boundaries and a six.

The team has no other surprises and 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma will also be playing her first global meet following some good performances at the international level in her first season.

India are in Group A along with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B has England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

India will play hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the tournament at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

The selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia prior to the T20 World Cup, with Nuzhat Parveen being added as the 16th member. That tournament starts on January 31 and also features England.

World T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-Series (16 member) Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.