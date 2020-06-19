Who Is The Best Fielder In The World? Gautam Gambhir Explains Why This Indian Is Incomparable

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir not only picked Ravindra Jadeja as the world's best fielder, but also explained why the Indian all-rounder is incomparable, at least when it comes to throwing. (More Cricket News)

Speaking on Star Sports show, Cricket Connected, Gambhir explained why Jadeja is the best fielder in world cricket.

"I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder. Maybe he doesn't field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing," the former India opener said.

The Indian team has, over the years, been known as a unit which has been brilliant with bat and ball, but lacked a bit when it comes to the fielding department.

Now, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team is regarded as possibly the fittest outfit in the world cricket. And the presence of someone like Jadeja has lifted the standard of fielding.

"No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere. No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja, probably is the best fielder in world cricket," Gambhir added.

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes had earlier rated Jadeja among the best fielders in the world, saying the Indian all-rounder has great commitment and anticipation skill.

"Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also," Rhodes told veteran India batsman Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live chat.

Asked to name the best fielders in the world at the moment, the 50-year old, who changed the definition of fielding, said: "I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also Jaddu has great speed on the field."

Rhodes had also lavished praise on 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina, who himself is a brilliant fielder. "You remind me of me. I know how hard fields are in India and I have always have been a big fan (of you)," he said.