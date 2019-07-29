West Indies Pacer Sheldon Cottrell Salutes MS Dhoni's 'Inspirational Love For Country'

﻿
Sheldon Cottrell, who became popular during the ICC World Cup 2019 for his trademark salute celebration, said MS Dhoni is an inspirational figure both on and off the cricket field.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Sheldon Cottrell said that not only MS Dhoni is an inspiration on the cricket field, he's also 'a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty'.
West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell has lauded MS Dhoni for being a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army by calling the former World Cup-winning captain a true patriot.

Cottrell, who became popular during the ICC ODI World Cup in the United Kingdom for his trademark salute celebration, tweeted a series of messages and also shared a video on Dhoni to praise the veteran stumper.

The video was from 2018, when Dhoni was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award, by President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Dhoni is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He is also a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps.

Dhoni, who opted out of the upcoming tour of the West Indies, will carry out patrolling and guard duties with troops during his 15-day stint with a Territorial Army battalion in the Kashmir Valley.

He will be joining the 106 TA Battalion (Para) on July 31 and will continue until August 15.

(PTI)

