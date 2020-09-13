Watch One Of Worst Misses In Football History - Unmissable VIDEO

This will go down as one of the greatest misses in the history of football. During a Belgian Pro League match between KV Mechelen and Oostende on Saturday, Aster Vranckx produced one embarrassing moment of infamy. (More Football News)

In the 67th minute, with the match still goalless, the ball hit the bar and Vranckx cooly chested it down from a rebound in what many would call a fortuitous moment from a melee inside the opponent box.

Then, the 17-year-old Mechelen midfielder, alone in front of the open goal, managed to fluff his line in a crazy moment, just yeards out of the goal. He tripped over and the ball hit the root of the upright, and a defender cleared the danger away.

Watch it here:

This miss by Aster Vranckx for Mechelen is all kinds of incredible pic.twitter.com/Fc8wsYAs3D — James Dart (@James_Dart) September 12, 2020

Vranckx, however, bravely responded after the shocking miss.

"I think I just had to kick the ball in. I took it wrong, and then I missed it," Vranckx told Eleven Sports. "It's a shame that I missed, but I'm just going to look to the next match and not let my head go crazy."

His blunder did cost Mechelen the match as Oostende went on to score an injury-time winner.

