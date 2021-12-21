Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
UEFA Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur Forced To Forfeit Game Against Rennes

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes encounter in UEFA Europa Conference League was postponed following a Covid outbreak in the former's camp on December 9. No replacement date could be found by the December 31 deadline.

Following the forfeit, Tottenham Hotspur got eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages. | File photo

2021-12-21T10:53:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:53 am

Tottenham Hotspur has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of Covid-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition. (More Football News)

The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory, confirming the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G.

Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on December 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the December 31 deadline.

UEFA has routinely penalized teams responsible for European competition games not being played during the pandemic with 3-0 losses. The rules have been upheld in several cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

