UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City, PSG In Same Group; Holders Chelsea Draw Juventus

August 27, 2021
UEFA Champions League group stage draw was held on in Istanbul, Turkey. Here's a look at all the groups

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:39 am
The trophy is displayed during the Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Italian giants Juventus, Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo in the UEFA Champions League group stage. (More Football News)

The group stage draw was held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. The final takes place at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia on 28 May.

English champions and last year's finalist, Manchester City will face Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, German outfit RB Leipzig and Club Brugge of Belgium.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge;
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan;
Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas;
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff;
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv:
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys;
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg;
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

