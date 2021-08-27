UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City, PSG In Same Group; Holders Chelsea Draw Juventus

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Italian giants Juventus, Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo in the UEFA Champions League group stage. (More Football News)

The group stage draw was held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. The final takes place at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia on 28 May.

English champions and last year's finalist, Manchester City will face Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, German outfit RB Leipzig and Club Brugge of Belgium.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge;

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan;

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas;

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff;

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv:

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys;

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg;

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

