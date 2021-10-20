Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

Vinicius scored in 51st and 56th minutes while Rodrygo (64th), Karim Benzema (90+1) and an own goal from Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov helped Madrid.

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid's Rodrygo (L) celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League Group D match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T09:33:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 9:33 am

Vinicius Junior scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday. (More Football News)

This was Carlo Ancelotti’s team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the previous European match by newcomer Sheriff in between a draw and loss in the Spanish league.

Madrid’s lead was bolstered in the 37th minute when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov turned a cross by Lucas Vazquez into his own net.

Vinícius Júnior lit up the start of the second half by clipping the ball over goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 51st after Luka Modric slipped a pass through after being teed up by Karim Benzema.

Vinícius Júnior was on target again five minutes later, cutting past Dodô and then Kryvtsov in the penalty area before striking into the net.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

He then set up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo to strike into the net in the 64th. Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time after getting on the end of Marco Asensio’s cross.

Madrid, the 13-time European champion, moved up to second place in Group D on six points. Sheriff remains in the lead, based on the head-to-head with Madrid, despite losing 3-1 at Inter Milan.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Karim Benzema Carlo Ancelotti Madrid Football Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: It's Chris Gayle Vs Rashid Khan As West Indies Seek Win

AFG vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: It's Chris Gayle Vs Rashid Khan As West Indies Seek Win

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

PAK vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Eye Second Straight Win In Warm-Ups

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Former Champions Sri Lanka Face Irish Test

IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rahul Chahar Removes Dangerous Glenn Maxwell, Australia Four Down

Michael Slater, Ex-Australian Cricket Star And IPL Commentator, Detained Over Alleged Domestic Violence

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein Replaces Fabian Allen In West Indies Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

Read More from Outlook

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | NDRF Rescues Over 1,300 Persons

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | NDRF Rescues Over 1,300 Persons

Outlook Web Desk / At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state today.

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Chahar Removes Maxwell, Australia Four Down

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Chahar Removes Maxwell, Australia Four Down

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement