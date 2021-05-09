May 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Two ATK Mohun Bagan Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of AFC Cup Match In Maldives

Two ATK Mohun Bagan Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of AFC Cup Match In Maldives

ATK Mohun Bagan will decide when to depart after Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof's had alleged that Bengaluru FC had 'breached' COVID-19 protocols

PTI 09 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Two ATK Mohun Bagan Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of AFC Cup Match In Maldives
Prabir Das (in pic) and SK Sahil are the players tested positive for coronavirus.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ImPrabirDas)
Two ATK Mohun Bagan Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of AFC Cup Match In Maldives
outlookindia.com
2021-05-09T13:47:49+05:30

Two ATK Mohun Bagan players -- Prabir Das and SK Sahil -- have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure for the AFC Cup group stage competition in Maldives.  (More Football News)

The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before their travel to Maldives capital, Male for the Group D matches beginning on May 14.

Under the AFC protocols, competing players will have to have COVID-19 negative reports two days before departure from their home base. ATKMB are scheduled to leave for Maldives on Monday.

"Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results," a source in the ATKMB team told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In their opening game on May 14, ATKMB are scheduled to face the winner of the play-off match between another ISL side Bengaluru FC and Eagles FC of Maldives to be played on Tuesday.

But ATKMB will decide when to depart from Kolkata after Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof's had alleged that BFC had "breached" COVID-19 protocols and asked the AFC to cancel the play-off game and postpone the group stage matches also.

The nature of the alleged "breach" by BFC is not clear. BFC had reached Maldives on Friday.

"We are scheduled to depart on Monday but we are waiting a correspondence from the AFC regarding the status of the group stage matches after Maldives Sports Minister's letter to AFC," the ATKMB source said.

He said goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya will travel with the team despite his mother testing postive for COVID-19.

Captain Roy Krishna will directly reach Maldives from Fiji before the May 14 match, if the group stage games go ahead, he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Boxer Mandeep Jangra Wins Maiden Pro Bout In USA - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus AFC Cup Bengaluru FC ATK-Mohun Bagan Indian Super League (ISL) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos