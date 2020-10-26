To Heal Hubby MS Dhoni's 'Hurt', Sakshi Dhoni Scripts Poem For Beleaguered Chennai Super Kings

As Chennai Super Kings crashed out of the playoff race despite securing a big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (HIGHLIGHTS) on Sunday, skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni has penned a heartfelt poem for the hapless team.



CSK, three-time champions, finally managed to click and won comprehensively against Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing an eight-wicket win. But their chances of making it to the last four crashed as Ben Stokes’ century helped Rajasthan Royals defeat table toppers Mumbai Indians. CSK are at the bottom of the IPL table. (POINTS TABLE)



With nothing going right for the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, his wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a motivational poem from her Instagram handle. The poem was later shared by CSK’s official twitter handle too.



The poem’s first para read: “It's just a game.. You win some you lose some!! Years gone by are witness to many enthralling victories and a few agonising defeats! Celebrating one and being heartbroken by the other!!”









Sakshi who has been travelling with CSK all these years tried motivating the side with the message. She added: “Some reasonable response others not so... Some win, some lose and others miss...It's just a game! Many preachers and varied reactions! Allow emotions not to beat the very essence of sportsmanship.. It's just a game! No one wants to lose, but not all can be winners!



Referring to the poor run the Chennai Super Kings had to endure, Sakshi added.



“When struck down, stunned, the walk back from the field seems long. Jubilant sounds and sighs add to the pain, inner strength takes control It's all just a game!! You were winners then, you are winners now! True warriors are born to fight as they will always be Super Kings in our hearts and in our minds!!”



In the points table, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and RCB are already on 14 points with Kolkata Knight Riders at 12 with three games to go, followed by Kings XI Punjab and RR -- both on 10 points each with three and two matches left.



"We don't really have a chance to make it to the play-offs, leave the mathematical part of it," Dhoni had said after CSK beat RCB on Sunday.



"You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded."



CSK had won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, before reclaiming the crown in 2018 following a two year gap. They also ended up runners-up five times. CSK will take on KKR on Thursday in their penultimate game.

