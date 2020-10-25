Sunday's IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday is a potential banana skin for Virat Kohli's RCB. A 'hurt' CSK have nothing to lose and with MS Dhoni more eager to spot talent for next season rather than chasing an improbable IPL playoff berth, Chennai Super Kings could still produce some surprising performances.Royal Challengers Bangalore have a great chance to clinch two full points and cement their place in the playoffs. But to take MS Dhoni's CSK lightly can be counterproductive for RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

4:20 PM IST: 11 gone; Santner finishes with one wicket for 23 runs, a good spell 4-0-23-1; RCB 75/2 (11) Kohli 17, AB 16;

4:18 PM IST: 10 Overs: 9.6 Imran Tahir concedes FOUR of the last ball as RCB start to build their innings; RCB 72/2 (10) Kohli 15, AB 15

4:12 PM IST: Time out; 9 overs gone; Santner gives way 8 runs; RCB 63/2 (Kohli 11(12b), Villers 10 (10b, 1x4);

4:10 PM IST: 8 overs gone; A decent one from ImranTahir gives away just 4 runs;

RCB 55/2 (8) Kohli 9, Villers 4;

4:02PM IST: 6.1 Mitchell Santner gets Padikkal at long-on, Faf du Plessis catched and relays it to Gaikwad who completes the catch; AB de Villers is the new man in

Padikkal c Gaikwad b Santner 22 (21b); RCB 46/2 (6.1)

4:01 PM IST: 5.4 FOUR!!! Padikkal whips Curran over sqaure leg; End OF POWERPLAY; RCB 45/1 (6); KOhli 4 (5b), Padikkal 22 (20b);

3: 57 PM IST: 5 overs gone; Micthell Santner goes for 7 runs; Paddikal hits a FOUR of second ball;



RCB 38/1 (5) Kohli 2, Padikkal 16

3: 50 PM IST: WICKET!!!! Sam Curran into the attack provides the first breakthrough for CSK; FINCH gone of the last ball of the 4th overs; Bangalore: 31/1 (4) Finch c Gaikwad b Curran 15, Padikkal 11no;

3:46 PM IST: 8 runs of 3rd over bowled by Chahar; RCB reach 26/0 (3); Finch 13, Padikkal 9



3:43 PM IST: 2.2 SIX!!! Padikkal picks up a length ball; Cuts it to over point for Maximum

3:42 PM IST: Debutant Monu Kumar comes into attack for Chennai was shaping up to be a decen one, until Finch manages a FOUR of the last ball ;

RCB 18/0 (2), Finch 12, Padikkal 2



3:36 PM IST: 0.5 FOUR MS Dhoni comes up to stumps to stop Finch from coming down the track; Chahar pitches up driven over mid-off

0.6: FOUR Finch picks short midwicket; RCB 11/0 (1);

3:23 PM IST: Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal come out to bat; CSK take to the field lead by MS Dhoni; Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings for Chennai

3:15 PM IST: Here are the teams: RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Nitin Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj;

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wk) (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

3:10 PM IST: Monu Kumar of Jharkhand makes his debut today, An all-rounder, he has played domestic circuit with 10 List A and 20 T20s under his belt

3:00 PM IST: RCB win the Toss and chose to bat; Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana; Kohli feels the pitch will get slow hence the change;

CSK make two changes: Mitchell Santner in for Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, debutant, replaces Josh Jazlewood





PREVIEW



RCB will start overwhelming favourites against CSK. Not only did they win their first leg match against Dhoni's men by 37 runs in Dubai a fortnight ago, RCB has looked extremely strong and well-rounded. RCB captain Virat Kohli had scored a 90 in the match against CSK but it was Chris Morris' 3 for 19 and Washington Sundar's 2 for 16 that sealed CSK's fate.



RCB are coming of a convincing eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore found a new bowling hero in Mohammed Siraj, whose three wickets for eight runs sent KKR crashing to four wickets for 14 in the fourth over. KKR never recovered from the blow and scored a paltry 84 for 8 in their 20 overs.



CSK are not in the best state of mind, especially after getting routed by Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in their last game. But for a 50 from Sam Curran, rest of the CSK batting crashed. Dhoni said CSK were 'hurt' by the team's performance and would experiment with new players in the remaining IPL 2020 games. RCB have 14 points from 10 matches while CSK are at the bottom of the table with six from 11 games!

