Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the men's team championship.

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match
Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes. | File Photo

Trending

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T17:53:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 5:53 pm

Already through to the quarterfinals, the Indian men's badminton team suffered a defeat at the hands of formidable China in its last group match of the Thomas Cup in Aarhus (Denmark) on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the men's team championship tie as they beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest.

The win by Rankireddy and Shetty duo boosted the confidence of the Indian team after a struggling Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes.

Sameer Verma gave a tough fight to Lu Guang Ju but eventually lost his singles match 21-14 9-21 22-24 after one hour and 23 minutes as India trailed 1-2.

The other doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting 24-26 19-21 to Liu Cheng and Wang Yi Lyu in 52 minutes before Kiran George lost to Li Shi Feng 15-21 17-21 in the 43-minute singles match.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The defeat against China was the first for the men's team in the tournament.

It had beaten the Netherlands 5-0 on Sunday before notching up a victory against Tahiti by an identical margin on Tuesday to qualify for Thomas Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

The women's team plays against Japan in the Uber Cup quarterfinal match later in the day.

Tags

PTI Sameer Verma Srikanth Kidambi Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Denmark Badminton Thomas And Uber Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

F1 2022 Calendar: Bahrain Grand Prix Kicks Off 23-race Season, Canada Back

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Read More from Outlook

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement