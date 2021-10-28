Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Vienna Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Andy Murray In Straight Sets

This is the first loss for British tennis player Andy Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event.

Vienna Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Andy Murray In Straight Sets
British tennis player Andy Murray has won three Glam Slam titles, including two at the Wimbledon. | File Photo

Trending

Vienna Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Andy Murray In Straight Sets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T11:11:45+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 11:11 am

British star tennis player Andy Murray was ousted from the Vienna Open, falling to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 3-6,  4-6 in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event, which he won on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016. The latter triumph propelled him to the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. 

Less than three weeks ago, Murray outlasted the 18-year-old Alcaraz in three sets when they met in Indian Wells. But he dropped serve in the opening game on Wednesday, setting the tone for a match that included seven breaks of serve. 

“Indian Wells was the first time that I met Andy Murray on the court and now I knew a little bit more (about) Andy Murray, so I just knew his game, how to play,” Alcaraz said. 

Murray went a break up and led 4-2 in the second set but scored just six more points as Alcaraz took four straight games to close out the win. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Alcaraz will next take on Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. 

In first-round play, the seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, and the eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 7-5. 

Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 on his way to the final last year, beat Dominik Köpfer of Germany 6-4, 6-3, and Gael Monfils edged Italian wild-card entry Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the last match of the opening round.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Andy Murray Matteo Berrettini Vienna Sports Other Sports Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Quinton De Kock On Black Lives Matter: 'If I Was Racist, I Could Easily Have Taken The Knee And Lied'

Quinton De Kock On Black Lives Matter: 'If I Was Racist, I Could Easily Have Taken The Knee And Lied'

Serie A: Maxime Lopez's Late Goal Guides Sassuolo Home Against Juventus

T20 World Cup: Another Proud Moment For Namibia, Says Gerhard Erasmus After Defeating Scotland

Barcelona Sack Head Coach Ronald Koeman

EFL Cup: West Ham United Knock Out Manchester City In Shootout

T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Replaces Injured Obed McCoy In West Indies Squad

Fit Hardik Pandya Bowls In Nets Ahead Of T20 World Cup Game Vs New Zealand

IPL Controversy: Why BCCI Sourav Ganguly Has To Step Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

Advertisement

More from Sports

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Outlook Web Desk / Gosavi, said to be a 'private investigator' whose selfies with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after the NCB arrested him on October 2, had been on the run.

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Outlook Web Desk / The accident, which also left two women injured, took place when the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station after attending the farmers' protest.

'I Am Not A Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

'I Am Not A Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

Soumitra Bose / Quinton de Kock has apologised for not taking the knee with his other South African teammates during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. The South African wicket-keeper batsmen said it was a "misunderstanding."

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Outlook Web Desk / This year, the theme of the Vigilance Week celebrations is 'Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

Advertisement