Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Make Coaching Staff Changes After ODI Series Vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket are set to make some changes to the national team's coaching staff after the ODI series Vs Bangladesh ends. The decision comes after the nation's Sports Minister demanded the resignation of all Sri Lanka coaching staff members. The national outfit finished at sixth position in the league table of the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.

The Island nation will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, from July 26.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, board president Shammi Silva said, "We're looking at that same line, but we (the board) will see what we can do when we come back. We first need to talk with the minister. The team has nothing to do with the coaching staff. It only becomes a problem if the players have bonded with the coaches. I don't think it will affect the tour (series against Bangladesh)."

ALSO READ: ICC Finally Responds To Cricket World Cup Final Overthrow Controversy

The staff currently consists of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, fielding coach Steve Rixon and batting coach Jon Lewis.

Silva also stated that some members have done fine, and decisions regarding them will be made after the evaluation of their World Cup performance.

ALSO READ: If Stokes Had His Way, Then NZ Would Be World Champions

"There are a few guys who are doing ok. We have already done an evaluation (prior to the World Cup), but we need to do another one after the World Cup, and after that only we have to have a discussion with the minister and see what happens," quipped Silva.

Rixon and Lewis' contracts were set to expire after the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

(ANI Inputs)