World-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly, said on Tuesday that the former Indian national cricket team captain didn't have any major problem and he "should go home and get back to work." (More Cricket News)

Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He was then admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

While addressing the media in Kolkata, Dr Shetty, added that "This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point of their time. That is, the blockage in the coronary. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment. So, his heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old."

Highlighting the problem face by the majority of the Indians, Dr Shetty also shared a message from Ganguly, that "it doesn't matter how fit you are, unless you go through a preventive check-up at least once in a year or once in two years, none of us are spared from this episode."

A nine-member medical team was formed to look after Ganguly, and inputs were taken from doctors around the world.

"Sourav's incident has shaken the world. People think that a 48-year-old man, athletic like Sourav, who doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, has no vices, a fit man how can he ever develop heart attack? This is the true reality of India. The kind of lifestyle we live, irrespective of how strict with your lifestyle, irrespective of how athletic you are, you can still develop a heart attack if you don't undergo a preventive checkup at regular intervals," added Dr Shetty.

Giving further updates on Ganguly's health, he said "with the right care he has received so far and the care he going to receive in the future, he's going to lead a normal life like anybody else. This event should not affect his lifestyle or lifespan."

Dr Shetty also assured that Ganguly has received the best care and treatment.

"Whatever treatment Sourav has received, is not dictated by any one of the doctors here. It was a collective decision of the people who have spent 20 years, 30 years in managing hearts. So, he has received the best care one can hope for in ay part of the world," he added,"

Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

