January 05, 2021
Corona
Sourav Ganguly's Ad Taken Off After Healthy Oil Brand Heavily Trolled

Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday, endorsed the Fortune brand marketed by the Adani group

Outlook Web Bureau 05 January 2021
Sourav Ganguly's Ad blocked by the company marketing healthy oil.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-01-05T11:29:05+05:30

Even as Sourav Ganguly recovers from a heart surgery in a Kolkata hospital, Adani Wilmar has stopped all advertisements where the former Indian cricket captain is seen endorsing a well-known brand of a healthy cooking oil.

According to a report in the Economic Times on Tuesday, the Adani group, that markets the 'heart healthy oil' under the brand name Fortune, has stopped all ads that shows Ganguly promoting it.

Sourav Ganguly is currently recovering at a Kolkata hospital after undergoing a heart procedureon Sunday. It has been detected that three arteries of the 48-year-old superstar were blocked by over 70 percent.


Ganguly has received one stent in one of the arteries. How to handle the other two will be decided by a medical board and his family once the famous cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty meet the BCCI president on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin released by the Woodland Hospital in Tuesday morning said that Ganguly was doing well. He will be released on Wednesday.


With his several endorsemets running into crores, Sourav Ganguly has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times. Ganguly has been questioned for conflict of interest and ethics for endorsing a fantasy cricket app.

Ganguly had defended himself that his endorsements were his personal business and had nothing to do with BCCI.


Adani's decision to drop the healthy oil ad featuring Ganguly came in the wake of trolls in the social media, according to the report.

