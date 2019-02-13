India have a perfect record against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup (50 Over). They have so far met in the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015 editions, with India winning on all six occassions.

In 2007, India and Pakistan were placed in different groups, and both the teams were knock out in the group stage itself.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan feels that this time, they have a good chance of ending that jinx, especially considering their Champions Trophy final win against India in 2017.

"This present team is very capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfaraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well," Moin said on GTV News channel on Tuesday night.

India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on June 16.

"I say this because our boys beat them (India) in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers," he said.

Moin himself featured in many famous matches against India and was a member of the 1992 and 1999 World Cup teams.

"This should be a very interesting World Cup and I am backing Pakistan to beat India. Our boys are in good spirits and it is good they will go into the competition after having played ODI matches against South Africa, Australia and England," he said.

He also supported the move to have three weeks training camp in England before the World Cup, saying this would help the players in acclimatising comfortably to the English conditions.

"Pakistan has been one team which has done well in England in the last many years and in May-June the weather can be unpredictable and there is moisture in the pitches," said Moin.

The former Pakistan manager and chief selector also supported the return of Sarfaraz as captain for the World Cup.

"I don't know why all this fuss was made about the captaincy after the ban imposed on him for an incident blown out of proportion to my mind. I have seen Sarfaraz lead the team and I know since he was a junior and I have captained and coached him and I can tell you there is no better person to lead the Pakistan team than him now," Moin said.

