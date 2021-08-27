August 27, 2021
Sania Mirza, Christina McHale Enter Semis At Cleveland

Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang

PTI 27 August 2021
Sania Mirza (in pic) and Christina McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.
2021-08-27T11:04:55+05:30

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang in Cleveland. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women's doubles quarterfinals Thursday night.

The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.

Mirza and McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.

They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3 6-2 in the opening round.

