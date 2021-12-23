Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Go Down To Bangladesh In Final

India had finished second behind Bangladesh after the group stage too, with three wins and one defeat. Holders Bangladesh, who defeated India in both meetings, remained unbeaten in the SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021.

India lost the SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021 final by a solitary goal to Bangladesh. | Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)

2021-12-23T08:43:29+05:30
Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 8:43 am

The Indian team went down to hosts Bangladesh by a solitary goal in the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The only goal of the game came in the 80th minute when Anai Mogini scored to make the difference between the two teams.

The first chance for India came in the 5th minute where Priyangka Devi collected the ball from a throw-in on the right side and went for a cross. The ball though did not find any of the players and went straight to rival goalkeeper Rupna's hand.

In the 16th minute, Bangladesh had their first chance in the game. A long ball was played over the top by Maria and Tohura Khatun collected it and tried to make the most of it but goalkeeper Anishka was equal to the task.

Thereafter, both teams tried to control possession but were not able to break the deadlock, as both teams headed to half-time.

Changing over, the first chance for India came in the 64th minute when Lynda Kom tried to flick the ball from Amisha Baxla's cross from the right but her header was collected by Rupna.

India brought in their first change of the night as Lynda was replaced by Apurna Narzary in the 70th minute.

Bangladesh constantly looked to attack down the wing and send in dangerous crosses but the Indian defence, aided by their keeper Anshika, held their ground, thwarting the attacks one after the other.

With 10 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Bangladesh defender Anai Mogini found the back of the net in the 81st minute with her long-range shot from the right.

Despite ringing in two changes to bolster the attacking front, India failed to create goal-scoring opportunities, and could not convert half chances.

Coach Alex Ambrose made two changes in the 89th minute as Poonam came in for Nitu Linda and Anjuna came in for Amisha Baxla respectively, but it didn't make much of an impact. 

