SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey played down the stump-mic reactions from the Indian players and denied the visitors’ belief that DRS technology was used to favour South Africa, which took the centre stage on Day 3 of the third and final Test match in Cape Town on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened during South Africa’s second innings after captain Dean Elgar was given out lbw by umpire Marias Erasmus in the 21st over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. However, television replays showed the ball bouncing over the wicket.

Initially, it looked so dead that Elgar had indeed started walking. But technology saved him, to the chagrin of Indians. A fuming Virat Kohli showed his anger at the end of the over, going up to the stumps and saying: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”

Ashwin was also caught saying: “You should find better ways to win Supersport”, while India vice-captain was heard commenting: “Whole country playing against XI guys.” Mhambrey felt the stump-mic rant was an outcome of the emotions following the DRS incident.

“Every individual out here is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this, people do say certain things. It’s a game. I think it’s fair we just move on. Everyone is trying their best. Emotions do come into play sometimes,” Mhambrey said.

“We saw it, you saw it. I’ll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it. There’s nothing I can comment on it now. We’ve seen it all, just want to move on with the game now,” he added.

However, South Africa are in a pretty strong position to win the Test match and deny India their first Test series win in the Rainbow Nation despite Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 100 of 139 balls. Pant’s fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 per cent of India’s second innings total of 198.

Kohli’s score of 29 off 143 balls is the second-highest individual score for the visitors. With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa are 101 for 2 at stumps on Day 3. Keegan Petersen is batting on 48. Elgar was finally dismissed at the stroke of the stumps.