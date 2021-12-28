Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

Mohammed Shami hits the top of Aiden Makram's off stump with a ripper of a delivery on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Watch the dismissal here.

Aiden Makram loses his off-stump to Mohammed Shami. | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

2021-12-28T20:32:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:32 pm

Mohammed Shami produced a ripper of a delivery to get rid of South Africa batter Aiden Makram on Day 3 of the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion Tuesday.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

After a sensational collapse, which saw India getting all out for 327 thanks to pacer Lungi Ngidi's six-wicket haul, the visitors returned the favour in kind. Jasprit Bumrah got Proteas skipper Dean Elgar for a duck in the very first over, then Mohammed Shami took over.

Shami got the wicket of Keegan Petersen in the 8th over, then bamboozled Markram in the 12th over. Watch it here:

At tea, South Africa were 109/5 with Quinton de Kock becoming the last wicket to fall before the back. De Kock and Temba Bavuma helped the Proteas fight back after losing four wickets for 32 runs inside the 13th over.

With Jasprit Bumrah suffering an ankle sprain early in the South African innings, Shami led India's pace attack in the Boxing Day Test. At the time of filing the report, the Proteas were 144/7 in the 47th over with Shami getting his fourth wicket, that of Bavuma.

Earlier in the day, India resumed on their overnight score from Day 1 at 272/3. But the visitors lost seven wickets for 55 runs.

The second day's play was washed out. The match is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

