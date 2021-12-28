Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, First Test: No Rain, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Aim To Shine At Centurion

Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

KL Rahul dominated the South African pace attack on Day 1 of the first SA vs IND Test at Centurion on Sunday. Day 2 was washed away due to rain. Get here Day 3's live cricket scores and updates.

2021-12-28T11:49:32+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:49 am

On Tuesday, South Africa will be looking for a Scott Boland (hyperlink report) to stop India from consolidating their position in the first Test against in Centurion. India, who have never won a Test series in South Africa, have begun well. KL Rahul was India's standout man as he scored a classy century as India ended Day 1 on 272 for three wickets. Day 2 on Tuesday was washed away due to rain. Get here day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | AUS v ENG)

After Monday's play was completely washed out, both India and South Africa will be redrawing their game plans. With more rain expected later in the week, it will be interesting to see how long India bat on Tuesday. Will India try to score at least 300 and unleash their bowlers on a South African batting lineup?

The Centurion wicket has been good for batting and KL Rahul has taken maximum advantage of it. After India won the toss, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had put together India's first century opening stand in South Africa since 2010. Agarwal and Virat Kohli, badly in need of a big score, could not convert their good starts. Rahul did.

The much-touted South African pace attack was well handled by the Indian top order. Lungi Ngidi (3/45) was the only wicket-taker for the hosts and he was lucky too. Kohli's wicket was a gift as the Indian captain chased a wide ball and nicked it.

KL Rahul will start at his overnight score of 122 and Ajinkya Rahane, another Indian veteran who is in dire need to score a big one and secure his Test future, is batting on 40. This Rahul-Rahane duo has put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket and is looking good for more.

The series is the first assignment away from home for new India coach Rahul Dravid and India is searching for their first win in South Africa on their eighth Test tour to South Africa.

