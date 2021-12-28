Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the U-19 Asian Cup semifinals and the match was to decide the group winner. Due to their superior run rate, Bangladesh finished at the top and will meet India in the semis.

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19
As many as 32.4 overs were already bowled before the final Group B match was cancelled following COVID-19 positive results of two officials. | Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

Trending

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T17:20:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 5:20 pm

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup after the group-deciding match involving the latter team and Sri Lanka was called off due to COVID-19 infection of two officials in Sharjah on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The semifinal will be played on Thursday.

As many as 32.4 overs were already bowled before the final Group B match of the tournament was cancelled following COVID-19 positive results of two officials.

"Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

"It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results are returned."

Sent into bat, Ariful Islam (19) and Md Fahim (27) were at the crease with Bangladesh at 130 for 4 in 32.4 overs when the match was called off.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the semifinals and the match was to decide the group winner and runners-up.

Due to its superior run rate, Bangladesh finished at the top and will meet India in their semifinal on December 30.

In the other semifinal, Sri Lanka will clash with Pakistan.

India are the most successful team having won the title four times -- 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. 

Tags

PTI Sharjah Cricket India vs Bangladesh COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule Of NZ Vs BAN - Watch Live On Amazon Prime

Premier League 2021-22: Edinson Cavani Salvages A Point For Manchester United Vs Newcastle

ICC Awards 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For Test Cricketer Of The Year Award

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3: Lungi Ngidi Triggers India Collapse - Lunch Report

Irfan Pathan Joins Kolkata's Legacy Football Club Mohammedan Sporting As Brand Ambassador

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

Who Is Scott Boland

Who Is Scott Boland

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement