Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

India’s fourth win in South Africa came in 21 Test matches. India’s other victories over the Proteas came at Johannesburg by 123 runs in 2006, by 87 runs at Durban in 2010 and by 63 runs at Johannesburg in 2018.

Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with teammates after India's win over South Africa in the first Test at Centurion Park in Pretoria on December 30, 2021. | AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

2021-12-30T18:00:23+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 6:00 pm

India recorded their fourth victory over South Africa in South Africa by winning the first Test match of the series by 113 runs on the fifth and final day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 30).

Highlights | Scorecard | Gallery | News

India’s fourth win in South Africa came in 21 Test matches. India’s other victories over the Proteas came at Johannesburg by 123 runs in December 2006, by 87 runs at Durban in December 2010 and by 63 runs at Johannesburg in January 2018.

It was India’s 15th victory over South Africa in 40 Test matches. They also lost the same number of Tests and drew another 10.

** It was South Africa’s only third defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 27 Test matches, They have won 21 and drew three. One of South Africa's three defeats was the infamous double-declaration Test against England in January 2000.

** Virat Kohli became only the fourth skipper after South African Graeme Smith (53 wins in 109 Tests), Australian Ricky Ponting (48 wins in 77 Tests) and Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 Tests) to win 40 or more Test matches. Kohli’s 40th win came in the 67 Test matches. 24 of his 40 wins came in 31 Test matches in India while 16 victories were recorded in 36 Test matches outside India.

INDIA'S VICTORIES IN SOUTH AFRICA
(Margin - Venue - Season)

123 runs - Johannesburg - 2006-07;
87 runs - Durban - 2010-11;
63 runs - Johannesburg - 2017-18;
113 runs - Centurion - 2021-22.

MOST TEST VICTORIES AS CAPTAIN
(Captain - P - W - L - D - Success%)

Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 109 - 53 - 29 - 27 - 61.00;
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 77 - 48 - 16 - 13 - 70.77;
Steve Waugh (Australia) - 57 - 41 - 9 - 7 - 78.07;
Virat Kohli (India) - 67 - 40 - 16 - 11 - 67.91;
Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 74 - 36 - 12 - 26 - 66.21.

Virat Kohli South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
