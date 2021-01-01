Russell Westbrook Joins Illustrious Company With Triple-double As Washington Wizards Slump To 0-5 In NBA

January 01, 2021
Corona
Russell Westbrook made some history with another triple-double, but the Washington Wizards fell to another loss

Omnisport 01 January 2021
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls
Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP
Russell Westbrook made some history with another triple-double, but the Washington Wizards fell to another loss. (More Sports News)

Westbrook, traded by the Houston Rockets to the Wizards in December, posted 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 133-130 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to open a season with four triple-doubles in their first four games.

Despite Westbrook's performances, the Wizards fell to 0-5 to begin the campaign.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists this season.

