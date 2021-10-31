Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Relief For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Trounce Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford, all scored a goal each as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in an away encounter in English Premier League.

Relief For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Trounce Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in English Premier League. | AP

Trending

Relief For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Trounce Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T09:36:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 9:36 am

In the end all the boos were for Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham fans chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.” Joy had returned for Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Manchester United, for now at least. (More Football News)

After collecting one point from four games, Solskjær’s changes worked — going to a three-man defense and starting Edinson Cavani up front with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the strike force with a combined age of 70 that scored the first two goals before Marcus Rashford came off the bench and sealed a 3-0 win on Saturday with a curling strike.

“It’s been a difficult week for the players, for the club, for the fans, for me,” Solskjær said. “I’ve stayed away from most of the noise, but you know what’s happening out there. You know that you have to put a performance ... but for us, we needed this week.

“We needed a whole week to work on this, this performance and it’s probably the first, or the last time for a while we have a long week to work, so it was an important one, just to work on fitness, mentality and of course we changed the tactic.”

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

It helped that United faced a side that gifted space in defense and couldn’t manage a single shot on target — the first time that’s happened for Tottenham in a home league game since 2013 — on a woeful night for striker Harry Kane.

It leaves Nuno with five losses from his first 10 league matches in charge, a far cry from the team that had four consecutive top-four Champions League finishes from 2016 to 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino.

The chants against Nuno when Lucas Moura was taken off in the second half were followed later by “We want Levy out”. It’s more likely there is managerial change rather than chairman Daniel Levy leaving, so toxic was the atmosphere.

“We have to improve all of us,” Nuno said. “It’s not about individually. As a team we have to do much better. It’s not only about our offensive game. We are vulnerable in defense. We concede. We keep the ball, yes, we make 10 shots, none of them on goal.

“We have to be more accurate. The final pass. It’s always not the right line. It’s behind, it’s front. So we have to improve. We have to improve.”

Solskjær vindicated the decision for United to stick with him following last Sunday’s 5-0 humiliation to Liverpool but tougher tests could be ahead in the next week — with a Champions League trip to Atalanta and a home match on Saturday against Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's opening goal against Spurs. (Photo: AP)

With City surprisingly being held 2-2 by Brighton on Saturday, the defending champions remain in third place — with United now only three points behind in fifth.
Tottenham is two points further adrift, having slipped from first place after three games to eighth place after 10 matches.

The hosts held out until the 39th minute when Ronaldo got on the end of a high ball from Bruno Fernandes and peeled away from defender Ben Davies before netting from a first-time volley across goal in the 39th minute.

Ronaldo turned provider for Cavani, who clipped in the second in the 64th before Rashford came off the bench and produced a curling strike. Tottenham never looked like even threatening a comeback, particularly with Kane looking a shadow of the player who was top scorer and assist-maker in the league last season.

The dismal form casts doubts on how long Nuno can stay in the job after leaving Wolverhampton last season to become Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor at Tottenham.

“It sounds absurd,” Nuno said, “but the only solution is we try and stick together and work, and work, work together.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani London Football Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero Taken To Hospital After Feeling ‘Dizzy’ Vs Alaves In La Liga

Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero Taken To Hospital After Feeling ‘Dizzy’ Vs Alaves In La Liga

La Liga: Woeful Barcelona Held By Alaves In Sergi Barjuan Debut

Leandro Trossard’s Equalizer Helps Brighton Hold Mighty Liverpool In Premier League

10-Man Manchester City Slump Against Crystal Palace In Premier League

Eoin Morgan Heaps Praise On England Bowlers After Big Win Vs Australia In T20 World Cup

Chelsea Hammer Newcastle 3-0, Extend Premier League Lead

Vincius Junior Double Helps Real Madrid Beat 10-man Elche

Asghar Afghan To Retire After Afghanistan Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Afghanistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Where To See AFG Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of Afghanistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Where To See AFG Vs NAM Live - Full Details

ENG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: England Thrash Australia, Inch Closer To Semifinals

ENG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: England Thrash Australia, Inch Closer To Semifinals

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Sumit Enter Pre-quarters; Sachin Goes Down

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Sumit Enter Pre-quarters; Sachin Goes Down

India Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs NZ - Full Details

India Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs NZ - Full Details

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Demand for a ‘fair probe’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence intensifies in farming community as people seek closure.

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / Tashigang falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency where all 47 voters turned up to vote for the crucial bypoll elections.

Kohli Faces Pandya Dilemma Ahead of IND Vs NZ WC Clash

Kohli Faces Pandya Dilemma Ahead of IND Vs NZ WC Clash

PTI / Ahead of India's must-win T20 World Cup, Super 12 match against New Zealand, Kohli hinted that he himself might roll his arm over.

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Naseer A Ganai / The blast has occurred at a time when the Poonch operation has entered a 20th day in the region. Poonch and Rajouri districts fall in Pir Panchal region of Jammu.

Advertisement